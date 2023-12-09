Training workshop on semester rules & regulations

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Directorate of Academics, University of Sargodha (UoS), organised a training workshop entitled 'Uniform Implementation of Semester Regulations for Undergraduate, Graduate, and Postgraduate Programs', here on Saturday.

The workshop focused on enhancing uniform implementation of semester regulations across all academic programmes of the departments concerned.

The workshop was attended by all administrative staff, officers, teachers, and coordinators of all teaching departments.

The keynote speakers Director academies Dr. Uzma Shahzadi, Additional Controller of Examinations, Dr. Muhammad Farooq, and Ch. Muhammad Farooq, Deputy Registrar (ACAD), Muhammad Asif, summarized all the aspects related to examination regulations which included eligibility criteria of being an MS/M/Phil and PhD Scholar, thesis evaluation, and thesis submission and its detailed view including grading system, promotion criteria, award of scholarship etc.

They also emphasized various important semester issues and activities such as attendance, semester freeze, evaluation, grading system, readmission cases, and requirements for the award of degree, processing of hardship cases, supervisory process, statutory approvals, and comprehensive examination. The workshop also featured an engaging question-and-answer session where participants had the opportunity to interact with trainers, making it an enriching environment for a better understanding of the regulations. The training session was concluded with feedback and appreciation of such initiatives from the participants.