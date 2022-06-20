Training workshop on spine surgery held for young doctors

A five-member team of Korean Orthopedic Surgeons, along with Pakistani doctors, has conducted a training workshop on modern methods of treatment of spine surgery at Lahore General Hospital

According to official sources here on Monday, during the training live operations were performed for young doctors. This effort was aimed at providing the latest surgical techniques and procedures to the young associates so that they could adopt the advanced technology in their day-to-day treatment of spine patients.

Talking to the participants, Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that the arrival of internationally renowned Korean specialists and medical experts in Pakistan and the two-day advanced spine surgery course and workshop for doctors at LGH had provided a golden opportunity for young consultants to learn about different new innovations which would be very useful in their professional life.

LGH Professor of Orthopedic Mian Muhammad Hanif said, "This is the only course of its kind in Pakistan which will further enhance the capabilities of young doctors." He said that the course was organised by Pakistan Association of Spine Surgeons and in collaboration with Korean University of Medicine, in which five doctors, led by Korean University Professor Seung Woo Suh, participated. Leading Pakistani doctors Brig (retd) Dr. Waseem, Brig (retd) Asad Qureshi, Prof Tariq Sohail, Prof Hanif, Dr. Mudassir Siddique, Dr. Khizar, Dr. Khalid Hasnain, Dr. Shiraz Malik, Dr. Abdul Aziz and Dr. M. Siddique Hamid participated in the live workshop, while more than 100 young consultants were also present.