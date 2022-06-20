UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop On Spine Surgery Held For Young Doctors

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Training workshop on spine surgery held for young doctors

A five-member team of Korean Orthopedic Surgeons, along with Pakistani doctors, has conducted a training workshop on modern methods of treatment of spine surgery at Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A five-member team of Korean Orthopedic Surgeons, along with Pakistani doctors, has conducted a training workshop on modern methods of treatment of spine surgery at Lahore General Hospital.

According to official sources here on Monday, during the training live operations were performed for young doctors. This effort was aimed at providing the latest surgical techniques and procedures to the young associates so that they could adopt the advanced technology in their day-to-day treatment of spine patients.

Talking to the participants, Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that the arrival of internationally renowned Korean specialists and medical experts in Pakistan and the two-day advanced spine surgery course and workshop for doctors at LGH had provided a golden opportunity for young consultants to learn about different new innovations which would be very useful in their professional life.

LGH Professor of Orthopedic Mian Muhammad Hanif said, "This is the only course of its kind in Pakistan which will further enhance the capabilities of young doctors." He said that the course was organised by Pakistan Association of Spine Surgeons and in collaboration with Korean University of Medicine, in which five doctors, led by Korean University Professor Seung Woo Suh, participated. Leading Pakistani doctors Brig (retd) Dr. Waseem, Brig (retd) Asad Qureshi, Prof Tariq Sohail, Prof Hanif, Dr. Mudassir Siddique, Dr. Khizar, Dr. Khalid Hasnain, Dr. Shiraz Malik, Dr. Abdul Aziz and Dr. M. Siddique Hamid participated in the live workshop, while more than 100 young consultants were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Young Shiraz Gold

Recent Stories

'Excessive rain not good for cotton'

'Excessive rain not good for cotton'

2 minutes ago
 Rabbani urges Govt to take Senate in confidence on ..

Rabbani urges Govt to take Senate in confidence on talks with TTP

2 minutes ago
 President urges int'l community's resolve for cont ..

President urges int'l community's resolve for continuous support to refugees glo ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM for modernization of housing sector in AJK ..

AJK PM for modernization of housing sector in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif takes notice o ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif takes notice of minor girl's murder

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of Prince Turki Bin ..

Chief Minister condoles death of Prince Turki Bin Faisal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.