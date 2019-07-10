Training Workshop On "Strategic Communication And Media Engagement In Crisis Situation" Concludes

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :A two-day capacity building workshop on "Strategic Communication and Media Engagement in Crisis Situation" organized by Pakistan Peace Collective a project of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the officers of foreign service concluded here at the Foreign Services academy Islamabad this afternoon.

It was the first training workshop for the senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on "Strategic Communication and Media Engagement in Crisis Situation". The training precisely aimed at developing the skills of the participants with a deeper understanding of interacting with media during crisis situations.

The training module of the workshop was accordingly designed to enhance the skills and capacity of the participants on employing appropriate techniques and language-set to boost public resilience against violent extremism. The participants of the workshop comprised officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' who will be joining the foreign missions abroad.

While addressing the participants as chief guest on the occasion, former Foreign Minister Inam-ul-Haq said the officers being posted abroad besides developing relations with government officials of the host country, think-tanks and diplomats of other missions, essentially need to establish close linkages with the media both local and foreign in respective countries.

The prevailing environments and the developments in the field of media, he added, has posed new challenges for which the officers have to equip themselves correspondingly. In contemporary times, he mentioned, perception has become equally significant and sometimes overshadows realities. This aspect requires focused attention so as to build the image of Pakistan and stimulate affirmative views about our country. He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Peace Collective and the Foreign Service Academy for organizing the training workshop and expressed confidence that the participants would be able to apply the skills learned while performing their respective assignments.

Mian Shabbir Anwer CEO PPC in his concluding remarks briefly referred to the main contours of the training workshop and it's possible benefits. He added, PPC has successfully conducted over 30 workshops on same subject at PPSA, NMC (Staff College), NIMs (NIPA), NPA (National Police Academy), ISA (Information Service Academy), PIPS (Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies) and Police College Sihala.

The speakers/trainers of the workshop included Dr. Zubair Iqbal Ghouri, Dr. Arslan Khalid, Ms. Quatrina Hosain, Barrister Mahreen Khan, Brig. (R) Mowadat H. Rana who covered various aspects of issues relating to violent extremism.