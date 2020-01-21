UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Workshop On Use Of Modern Meteorological Equipment Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:04 PM

Training workshop on use of modern meteorological equipment held

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh organised a three-day training workshop for staffers of various departments of Government of Sindh about the skills to operate modern meteorological equipment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh organised a three-day training workshop for staffers of various departments of Government of Sindh about the skills to operate modern meteorological equipment.

The workshop was organised by PDMA at the headquarters of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) here on Tuesday.

The training was imparted to the staffers of Sindh Government's departments of Information Technology, board of Revenue, Livestock, Health, Agriculture and others.

Sindh Minister Faraz Dero, Sindh Secretary Rehabilitation Riaz Hussain Soomro and DG PDMA Syed Salman Shah appreciated the holding of workshop.

In a joint statement, they said these types of workshops would help produce positive results with regard to protection of property and precious human lives in future.

They said the PDMA would continue to organize such events in future so as to ensure protection of human life and property.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

6 minutes ago

Russian 'Mistrals' With Displacement of Over 20,00 ..

5 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

5 minutes ago

7 killed in road accidents in Southern Egypt

5 minutes ago

Kyrgios shines for Australia after bushfire disast ..

5 minutes ago

US Trade Deals With China, Canada-Mexico Provide N ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.