Training workshop on use of modern meteorological equipment held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh organised a three-day training workshop for staffers of various departments of Government of Sindh about the skills to operate modern meteorological equipment.

The workshop was organised by PDMA at the headquarters of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) here on Tuesday.

The training was imparted to the staffers of Sindh Government's departments of Information Technology, board of Revenue, Livestock, Health, Agriculture and others.

Sindh Minister Faraz Dero, Sindh Secretary Rehabilitation Riaz Hussain Soomro and DG PDMA Syed Salman Shah appreciated the holding of workshop.

In a joint statement, they said these types of workshops would help produce positive results with regard to protection of property and precious human lives in future.

They said the PDMA would continue to organize such events in future so as to ensure protection of human life and property.