Training workshop on women empowerment held at SBBWU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :A two-day training workshop titled "Empowering Young Women through Leadership, Mentoring and Participation" concluded here on Friday at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU).

The workshop was attended by 26 participants from 14 colleges physically and eight participants from four colleges virtually.

The objective of the training was to improve the quality of contribution of young women leaders in education and to enhance the leadership capacity development of the young female lectures.

The resource person Dr Mohammad Muazzam Sharif, Lecturer English Department, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and Dr Fouzia Farooq, Assistant Professor, Department of History, Quaid e-Azam University Islamabad led engaging and thought-provoking sessions, on leadership, mentoring and empowerment through participation.

The closing ceremony of Two-Day Training / Workshop on "Empowering Young Women through Leadership, Mentoring and Participation" was held on November 20, 2020 at Eleanor Roosevelt Corner Peshawar (ERCP), Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar.

Chief Guest Manzoor Ahmad, Secretary Social Welfare Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Muhammad Roz Khan, Additional Director Colleges Higher Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa graced the occasion.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Razia Sultana appreciated the efforts of the organizing team including, Sadia Nazeer, Assistant Professor Dept. of English, Tashfeen Zia, Deputy registrar, affiliation and Monitoring section, Shumaila Ashee, Lecturer Dept. of English Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of Certificates and Souvenirs among the guests, participants, resource persons and the organizers.