Training workshop on 'X-ray diffraction, SEM' gets underway at SU

(@FahadShabbir)

The Dean Faculty of Natural Science University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch has said that the young generation must hone their skills and put to use their talent to utilize in the research activity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Dean Faculty of Natural Science University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch has said that the young generation must hone their skills and put to use their talent to utilize in the research activity.

He said that the importance of research in science and technology had increased after globalization and the youth must rise to the occasion.

This he said while inaugurating a national training workshop on "X-ray diffraction and scanning electron microscope (SEM)" held at Centre for Pure and Applied Geology, University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Tuesday.

He pointed out the new advances made in research in science and engineering areas during the last decade and more. He expressed his happiness over the new research facility being introduced by the Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sindh.

He emphasized that different departments should utilize one another's scientific facilities and expertise for conduct of quality research adding that the sharing could be in terms of use of scientific equipment and seeking guidance and support from expertise available at different departments, centers or institutes with one another.

He said that Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) was a vital characterization tool for advancement in research in many academic and research organizations.

"Be it the research in Materials Science, Biomedical Application or Electronics, maximal efficiency from SEM is indispensable", Dr Baloch said and added that to cater this demand, Centre for Pure Geology and Applied geology was organizing such an excellent workshop in order to provide hands-on training specially on SEM. Earlier, Dr. Rafique Ahmed Lashari, Dr. Riffat Sultana and others also spoke on the occasion. around 60 faculty members and research scholars from different departments of the University of Sindh participated in the workshop on its inception.

The 3-day extensive workshop will impart knowledge to understand the construction of microscopes, its main subsystems: electron beam generation, electro-magnetic lenses, vacuum system and different modes of image formation.