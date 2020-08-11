UrduPoint.com
Training Workshop Titled "National Integration" Held

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:16 PM

Speakers in a three-day Khateebs Training Workshop on "National Integration" has stressed for peace, unity and interfaith harmony

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Speakers in a three-day Khateebs Training Workshop on "National Integration" has stressed for peace, unity and interfaith harmony.

The training was organized by Pakistan Council of World Religions-Faith Friends, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Department of Islamic Studies, University of Malakand in Digital Lab (UoM) here on Tuesday.

Eminent Religious Scholars including Prof Dr Abdul Ghafoor, Ex-Director Sheikh Zayed Islamic Center, University of Peshawar, Maulana Roohullah Madani, Chairman Pakistan Council of World Religions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa graced the occasion.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Gul Zaman and Dean of Arts and Humanities, UoM Prof Dr Atta ur Rehman highlighted the significance of religious and interfaith harmony.

The speakers said that some anti-social elements want to sabotage the peace of country. They stressed upon people to play vital role in peace and interfaith harmony.

