Training Workshop To Educate People About Disaster Management

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2022 | 07:46 PM

A two-day training workshop to adopt early precautions and saving people from natural disasters started here on Monday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day training workshop to adopt early precautions and saving people from natural disasters started here on Monday.

The workshop was organized by Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in collaboration with Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (SPDMA), said a press release.

Officers of different departments from Mirpur Khas Division participated in the workshop.

The workshop aimed to adopt early precautions and to save people from the damages and destruction of drought, flood, temperature, cyclone, earthquake.

General Manager SUPARCO Amir Ali Sheikh while addressing the workshop said that various risks, including risk reduction by adopting modern scientific principles, under Disaster Management Information System could be resolved.

On the opening day, people were apprised about the satellite mapping, damage assessment and immediate relief activities to stay safe from the impending danger.

The event was attended by officials from revenue, irrigation, agriculture, health, information, civil defense and other departments.

