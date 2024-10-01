(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi visited the Government Technical and Vocational Center to review the center's educational activities and training workshops.

According to the district administration, during the visit, the AC was briefed about various matters pertaining to the center.

It was informed that the center provided students with vocational training in various fields, including plumbing, electrical work, computer software, tailoring, refrigeration, and motorcycle mechanics.

He stressed the need to take measures for the provision of practical training to students, as well as for the self-sufficiency of vocational institutions, enabling these training centers to be used for commercial production.

He urged students to make the best use of the skills they learned during training workshops and play an important role in the practical field.

He also directed the instructors not to leave any stone unturned in the vocational training of students.

Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi lauded the center's efforts for the development of the youth and encouraged unemployed students to enroll in courses to brighten their futures.

APP/slm