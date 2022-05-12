UrduPoint.com

Trainings For Jail Women Inmates Urged

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Trainings for jail women inmates urged

Miss Talat Rehman, Advocate, Provincial In-charge of the MQM Women Wing Balochistan, called on Jail Superintendent Quetta jail Ishaq Zehri here at District Jail on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Miss Talat Rehman, Advocate, Provincial In-charge of the MQM Women Wing Balochistan, called on Jail Superintendent Quetta jail Ishaq Zehri here at District Jail on Thursday.

While talking to the Jail Superintendent Quetta district Jail, she proposed for rehabilitation and mental health of women prisoners.

"Training sessions for the women prisoners are prerequisites to make them a constructive person of the society,'' she said, urging him to take concrete steps for holding sessions for the women inmates.

District Jail Superintendent Ishaq Zehri agreed with the suggestions of Miss Talat Rehman and assured that her suggestions would be implemented in the jail after getting approval from the IG Prisons.

Related Topics

MQM Balochistan Quetta Jail Women From

Recent Stories

Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine down by almost a ..

Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine down by almost a third: Gazprom

10 minutes ago
 Dead body found in Kohluf

Dead body found in Kohluf

11 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity governm ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity government

11 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country

Sri Lanka bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country

11 minutes ago
 The 1997 chess game that thrust AI into the spotli ..

The 1997 chess game that thrust AI into the spotlight

36 minutes ago
 Police Khidmat Markaz inaugurated

Police Khidmat Markaz inaugurated

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.