Trainings Inevitable To Improve Performance: FESCO Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Trainings are inevitable to improve the performance of officers as well as subordinate staff as trainings provide awareness about new trends and better results could be availed.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of 47th Technical Refresher Course (pre-promotion) for Senior Engineers at WAPDA Engineer academy (WEA) here on Sunday.

He said that engineers were performing pivotal role for development of the country as well as nation.

Therefore, the engineers should utilize all efforts to pullout the country from energy crisis.

He said that during last few years, power sector showed better performance despite limited resources. He directed the engineers to maintain their individual identity and try their best to serve electricity consumers by providing quality service to bring laurel for the company.

Principal Academy Hammad Ahmad said that senior engineer should transfer and share their experiences with junior engineers so that they could be able to perform in expert manner.

He said that officers should utilize their capabilities to cope with their professional lives.

As many as 20 engineers belonging to FESCO, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), Peshawar Electric Power Company (PEPCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (QESCO) participated in the refresher course.

Out of them, Deputy Manager of HESCO Abdul Qayyum stood first while Zabeehuz Zaman Abbas got second position and Additional ES of MEPCO Muhammad Hasnain was declared third.

Later, the FESCO Chief also distributed certificates and shields among the course participants.

