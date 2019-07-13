Trains collision case registered in Rahim Yar Khan

(@imziishan)

Khan Pur Police have registered case of Akbar Express and Goods train collision at Wilhar station in Rahim Yar Khan

Rahim Yar Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Khan Pur Police have registered case of Akbar Express and Goods train collision at Wilhar station in Rahim Yar Khan.The case has been registered under the report of Shahid Mahmood (in-charge guard of Akbar express).18 people were killed in train accident.

Prime Minister and President both expressed their grief over loss of lives in this incident.