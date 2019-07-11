UrduPoint.com
Trains Collision Claims 11 Lives In Rahim Yar Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:01 PM

Trains collision claims 11 lives in Rahim Yar Khan

As many as 11 persons died and several were injured Thursday after Akbar Express on its way from Lahore to Quetta collided with a stationary freight train near Sadiqabad

RAHIM YAR KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) As many as 11 persons died and several were injured Thursday after Akbar Express on its way from Lahore to Quetta collided with a stationary freight train near Sadiqabad.Rescue sources said Akbar Express collided with a stationary freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad Tehsil.

Police and rescue workers have reached the scene and they are engaged in rescue activities.

Several bogies of train were also affected in the incident while train engine has been fully damaged.Police said that 3 to 4 bogies of the train derailed and 6 to 7 bogies were partially damaged.ASP Sadiq Abad has said some dead bodies stand trapped in the train and hydraulic cutter has been called to retrieve the bodies.

The casualties are likely to rise.He said emergency has been declared in hospitals and relief activities are feared to be disrupted due to broken roads.

