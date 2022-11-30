Trains for Karachi,Quetta to run as per schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has removed engineering restrictions on the train operation in Sukkur and Karachi divisions from Thursday.

According to a circular issued here on Wednesday, now trains would run according to the winter schedule without any delay. The decision has been made on the direction of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to facilitate passengers.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rains and floods had badly damaged the tracks after which the PR had suspended train operation for Karachi and Quetta cities. After day and night efforts of the PR engineers and employees, the tracks were partially restoredin November with restrictions and now it is completely restored.

Now the trains for Karachi and Quetta will run as per schedule without any delay.