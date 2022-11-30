UrduPoint.com

Trains For Karachi,Quetta To Run As Per Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Trains for Karachi,Quetta to run as per schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has removed engineering restrictions on the train operation in Sukkur and Karachi divisions from Thursday.

According to a circular issued here on Wednesday, now trains would run according to the winter schedule without any delay. The decision has been made on the direction of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to facilitate passengers.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rains and floods had badly damaged the tracks after which the PR had suspended train operation for Karachi and Quetta cities. After day and night efforts of the PR engineers and employees, the tracks were partially restoredin November with restrictions and now it is completely restored.

Now the trains for Karachi and Quetta will run as per schedule without any delay.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Quetta Khawaja Saad Rafique Sukkur November From Rains

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

43 minutes ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

52 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

4 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.