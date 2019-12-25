Trains get late on Christmas, Quaid’s birthday

(@fidahassanain)

The passengers face problems due to trains’ late arrival and departure at railways’ stations.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2019) As the whole nation is celebrating 143rd birthday anniversary of founding father Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas today with traditional fervor and zeal, the arrival and departures of trains have caused huge trouble for passengers at various railways' stations here on Wednesday.

According to the details, Millat Express is 11 hours late from its arrival time in Karachi and Shah Hussain Express will also arrive 10 hours late in Karachi. Karakaram is six hours late while Taizgam and Awam Express are five hours late in Karachi. The same situation is there in Lahore where the passengers are waiting for hours at the Lahore’s railways station.

“We are waiting here to go to Multan but still no information about our train,” said Nabeel Ahmad who was sitting in the waiting room at Lahore’s railways’ station.

“ On this off-day, we decided to travel through the train but we will never come again,” he further said. “Sheikh Rasheed makes political stunt but the functioning of a department under him is not functioning properly,” he also said.

Another man who had to go to Gujranwala said that he was waiting there since 9:00 am today. “The staff at the railways’ station just says that train is about to come but it is almost five hours time and no train,” he said. His children were shivering with cold during the wait.

The women, especially the elder persons faced huge trouble in the cold weather while waiting for the trains to reach their destinations.