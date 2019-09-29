UrduPoint.com
Trains' Movement Disrupted Due To Theft Of Signals' Electric Cables At Kotri Railway Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

Trains' movement disrupted due to theft of signals' electric cables at Kotri railway station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The theft of the electric cables connected with the signals at Kotri railway station in Jamshoro district disrupted the movement of trains for several hours on Sunday.

According to the police, a case has been registered on complaint of Pakistan Railways Sub Engineer Abdul Rauf Hingoro against unknown thieves.

Hingoro informed that the authorities were intimated about the incident and on their directives the FIR was being lodged.

The signal was restored in around three hours during which the movement of trains remained disturbed.

