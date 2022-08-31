UrduPoint.com

Trains Operation For Karachi To Be Restored In 3 To 4 Days: Railways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Trains operation for Karachi to be restored in 3 to 4 days: Railways

The passenger trains operation for Karachi from rest of the country will take three to four days of restoration with restricted speed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The passenger trains operation for Karachi from rest of the country will take three to four days of restoration with restricted speed.

This was informed by the PR spokesperson, on Wednesday.

He said that the PR has restored freight operation on cautious speed. He said that railway track was badly battered due to floodwater besides dysfunctioning of signaling system at railway yards due to inundation and power outages.

He said that floodwater was flowing over the track at several places between Rohri and Tando Adam section.

Related Topics

Karachi Tando Adam Rohri From

Recent Stories

Russian-Iranian Energy Cooperation Developing Stea ..

Russian-Iranian Energy Cooperation Developing Steadily - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Ex DGPR Aiwane-Sadr Qaswar Saeed Mirza passes away ..

Ex DGPR Aiwane-Sadr Qaswar Saeed Mirza passes away

1 minute ago
 Medium to high flood likely to continue in River I ..

Medium to high flood likely to continue in River Indus: FFC

1 minute ago
 One more reports positive for COVID-19 in Balochis ..

One more reports positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Tent city to be setup in every taluka of Mirpurkha ..

Tent city to be setup in every taluka of Mirpurkhas district : Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Three children die of gastro in Khuzdar

Three children die of gastro in Khuzdar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.