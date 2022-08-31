Trains operation for Karachi to be restored in 3 to 4 days: Railways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The passenger trains operation for Karachi from rest of the country will take three to four days of restoration with restricted speed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The passenger trains operation for Karachi from rest of the country will take three to four days of restoration with restricted speed.

This was informed by the PR spokesperson, on Wednesday.

He said that the PR has restored freight operation on cautious speed. He said that railway track was badly battered due to floodwater besides dysfunctioning of signaling system at railway yards due to inundation and power outages.

He said that floodwater was flowing over the track at several places between Rohri and Tando Adam section.