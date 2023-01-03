UrduPoint.com

Trains Punctuality Ratio Improves From 63 To 80 Percent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

The overall punctuality ratio of train services has improved from 63 to 80 percent owing to close monitoring by Pakistan Railways at divisional and ministry level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):The overall punctuality ratio of train services has improved from 63 to 80 percent owing to close monitoring by Pakistan Railways at divisional and ministry level.

"With the punctuality of trains and concrete measures taken by the present government in last nine months, the number of passengers have increased by over 20 million, which is ample proof of department's achievement," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the punctuality of passenger trains, was around 60 percent during the tenure of previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which was now improving day-by-day on the directives of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

He official said the present government had taken several steps to end the deficit of department including introduction of RAABTA an initiative towards enhanced customer facilitation.

"RAABTA platform lets customers plan the trip, check train status, choose seat, purchase seat, order car rental, meals and refreshment, and book hotels," he added.

To facilitate passengers, he said a mobile application Pakrail live has been launched for real time tracking of trains.

The official said the high capacity/high speed hopper trucks have been inducted in the current fleet for swift movement/unloading of coal and new high capacity high speed rolling stock coaches and wagons are being procured.

He said the online E-Ticketing through Jazz Cash, UBL Omini and credit cards has been introduced to facilitate passengers at door step and to attract more passenger through outsourcing of noncore activity.

"A policy for transfer of technology is being pursued collaboration with People's Republic of China for indigenization of Railway Rolling Stock in Pakistan Railways facilities," he added.

