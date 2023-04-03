UrduPoint.com

Trains Punctuality Ratio Improves From 76 To 87 Percent In Two Months

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Trains punctuality ratio improves from 76 to 87 percent in two months

The overall punctuality ratio of train services has improved from 76 to 87 per cent in two months owing to close monitoring by Pakistan Railways at the divisional and ministry levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):The overall punctuality ratio of train services has improved from 76 to 87 per cent in two months owing to close monitoring by Pakistan Railways at the divisional and ministry levels.

"With the punctuality of trains and concrete measures taken by the present government in last two months, the number of passengers has increased by over 20 million, which is ample proof of the department's achievement," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Monday.

He said the punctuality of passenger trains, which was around 60 percent during the tenure of the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was now improving day by day on the directives of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The official said the present government had taken several steps to end the deficit of the department including the introduction of RAABTA, an initiative towards enhanced customer facilitation.

"RAABTA platform lets customers plan the trip, check train status, choose and purchase seats, order car rental, meals and refreshments, and book hotels," he added.

To facilitate passengers, he said a mobile application 'Pakrail live' had been launched for real-time tracking of trains.

The official said the high-capacity/high-speed hopper trucks had been inducted in the current fleet for swift movement/unloading of coal and new high-capacity high-speed rolling stock coaches and wagons were being procured.

He said online e-ticketing through Jazz Cash, UBL Omni and credit cards has been introduced to facilitate passengers at their doorstep and attract more passengers through outsourcing of non-core activity.

"A policy for transfer of technology is being pursued in collaboration with the People's Republic of China for indigenization of Railway Rolling Stock in Pakistan Railways facilities," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Khawaja Saad Rafique Mobile China Car United Bank Limited From Government Jazz Million

Recent Stories

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Vira ..

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Virat Kohli before marriage

1 minute ago
 IAEA Head to Visit Russia on Wednesday - Russian E ..

IAEA Head to Visit Russia on Wednesday - Russian Envoy

33 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives Minister of Culture and Youth

Fujairah CP receives Minister of Culture and Youth

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Arabic books at El Escorial Libr ..

1 hour ago
 ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far ea ..

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far east

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.