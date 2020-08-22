UrduPoint.com
Trains Service To Be Restored Fully After Getting Refurbished Coaches: Sh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:20 PM

Trains service to be restored fully after getting refurbished coaches: Sh Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday the train service would be restored fully after receiving refurbished passenger coaches from the workshops.

Addressing a press conference here at the PR headquarters, he said that workshops were not in working position earlier due to coronavirus pandemic.

The minister announced 10 per cent discount in fares of all classes of Shalimar Express train from August 25.

He also announced computerized online booking on freight trains in order to increase the railways income.

To a question, he said that not a single employee or worker would be sacked from job and the Railways was also working on regularisation of contract employees.

To another question, Sheikh Rashid said the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its constitutional tenure, adding that the opposition was not in a position to start any movement against the government.

He said the opposition was unable to organize all parties conference and now during the current month of Muharram ul Haraam, it would be impossible.

The minister criticized the opposition leaders including Maryum Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazalur Rehman and said that they did not have trust in each others.

Earlier, the minister chaired a meeting of the railways administration and officers to review the accidents happened during the last year, their causes and fixation of responsibility.

PR chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani and Chief executive officerDost Ali Leghari were also present in the meeting.

