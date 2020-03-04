Trains stopovers in Lahore

The Pakistan Railways has given permission 9-Up/10-Dn Allama Iqbal Express Train, run between Karachi and Sialkot, to stop at Dera Nawab Sahib railway station for two minutes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission 9-Up/10-Dn Allama Iqbal Express Train, run between Karachi and Sialkot, to stop at Dera Nawab Sahib railway station for two minutes.

According to a notification , the decision has been made to facilitate people of the area for three months.

In an other notification, 11-Up/12-Dn Hazara Express Train and 13-Up/14-Dn AwamExpress Train will stop at Kharian Railway station for two minutes from March 6 to 8to facilitate participants of Urs of Hazrat Alhaaj Khawaja M Masoom.