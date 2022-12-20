UrduPoint.com

Trains-stoppage Time Increased Up-to Five Minutes To Facilitate Passengers

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Trains-stoppage time increased up-to five minutes to facilitate passengers

Pakistan Railways has decided to extend train stoppage time up to five minutes at major stations in order to facilitate passengers while boarding and alighting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has decided to extend train stoppage time up to five minutes at major stations in order to facilitate passengers while boarding and alighting.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq on Tuesday, said a press release.

It was decided that engines, power vans and baggage boxes should be placed at the front or end of the train to facilitate passengers.

Extra coaches would be installed on Lahore-Rawalpindi rail car on weekend amid the huge influx of passengers and further decided to develop short platforms up-to 1410 feets.

The federal government would provide Rs 14 billion assistance to Pakistan Railway in order to repair the railway infrastructure of Baluchistan province.

It said that stern action would be taken against the encroachments and all possible legal means would be utilized to recover railway land.

Meeting also reviewed the composition, income, expenses and other issues of Mehr, Badr, Ravi, Sir Syed, Ghori and Thal Expresses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Railway Car All Government Billion

Recent Stories

The US Government Request New USMCA Consultations ..

The US Government Request New USMCA Consultations with Canada on Dairy Tariff-Ra ..

27 seconds ago
 AJK President attends National Day celebrations of ..

AJK President attends National Day celebrations of Kingdom of Bahrain

29 seconds ago
 Imports of Russian Goods to Greece From January to ..

Imports of Russian Goods to Greece From January to October Increased by 142% - A ..

31 seconds ago
 GOC PanoAqil Garrison presides over 31st annual pa ..

GOC PanoAqil Garrison presides over 31st annual parents day of CC Larkana

5 minutes ago
 DPO takes notice of torture on foreigner

DPO takes notice of torture on foreigner

5 minutes ago
 Blinken, Pakistani Foreign Minister Discuss Floods ..

Blinken, Pakistani Foreign Minister Discuss Floods, Climate Change - State Dept.

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.