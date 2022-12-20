Trains-stoppage time increased up-to five minutes to facilitate passengers

Pakistan Railways has decided to extend train stoppage time up to five minutes at major stations in order to facilitate passengers while boarding and alighting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has decided to extend train stoppage time up to five minutes at major stations in order to facilitate passengers while boarding and alighting.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq on Tuesday, said a press release.

It was decided that engines, power vans and baggage boxes should be placed at the front or end of the train to facilitate passengers.

Extra coaches would be installed on Lahore-Rawalpindi rail car on weekend amid the huge influx of passengers and further decided to develop short platforms up-to 1410 feets.

The federal government would provide Rs 14 billion assistance to Pakistan Railway in order to repair the railway infrastructure of Baluchistan province.

It said that stern action would be taken against the encroachments and all possible legal means would be utilized to recover railway land.

Meeting also reviewed the composition, income, expenses and other issues of Mehr, Badr, Ravi, Sir Syed, Ghori and Thal Expresses.