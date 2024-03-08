Train's Time Changed For Ramazan
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:01 PM
The Pakistan Railways administration has decided to change the timings of the 125-Up Lasani Express (Lahore-Narowal-Sialkot) for the convenience of public
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Railways administration has decided to change the timings of the 125-Up Lasani Express (Lahore-Narowal-Sialkot) for the convenience of public.
According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, the new timings will only be applicable for the month of Ramazan.
The Lasani Express (125Up) will depart at 3:10 PM from the 1st Ramadan, reaching Sialkot at 7:45 PM via Shahdara Bagh, Narang, and Narowal. It's important to note that previously, this train departed at 3:55 PM.
Additionally, permission has been granted to stop the Sukkur Express (145Up, 146Dn) for 2 minutes at Daur Railway Station. This facility will be available to the public on a temporary basis for three months.
Recent Stories
IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..
Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title
Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium
500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures
Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March
Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency
Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder12 minutes ago
-
Ghazala welcomes resolution giving Z.A. Bhutto as Shaheed status4 minutes ago
-
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: Kayani4 minutes ago
-
500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown4 minutes ago
-
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day22 minutes ago
-
PML-N urges KP to shun differences, work for public welfare projects12 minutes ago
-
PU marks World’s Women Day16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to provide free legal aid to females for securing inheritance right7 minutes ago
-
Call for rapid adoption of AI, new technologies to empower youths5 minutes ago
-
Man injured during robbery5 minutes ago
-
APP marks International Women's Day with cake cutting ceremony10 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices on plea against non-allocation of reserved seats to SIC10 minutes ago