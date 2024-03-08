The Pakistan Railways administration has decided to change the timings of the 125-Up Lasani Express (Lahore-Narowal-Sialkot) for the convenience of public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Railways administration has decided to change the timings of the 125-Up Lasani Express (Lahore-Narowal-Sialkot) for the convenience of public.

According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, the new timings will only be applicable for the month of Ramazan.

The Lasani Express (125Up) will depart at 3:10 PM from the 1st Ramadan, reaching Sialkot at 7:45 PM via Shahdara Bagh, Narang, and Narowal. It's important to note that previously, this train departed at 3:55 PM.

Additionally, permission has been granted to stop the Sukkur Express (145Up, 146Dn) for 2 minutes at Daur Railway Station. This facility will be available to the public on a temporary basis for three months.