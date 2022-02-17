Trains timing improve significantly due to corrective measures

Trains timing has improved significantly due to the steps taken by the Pakistan Railways administration on the directions of Minister Azam Khan Swati

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Trains timing has improved significantly due to the steps taken by the Pakistan Railways administration on the directions of Minister Azam Khan Swati.

According to the PR provided data on Thursday, Railways punctuality regarding arrival and departure of trains now stands at 83 per cent. The Railways has ensured monitoring of trains timing and a daily meeting is arranged at the PR headquarters and all divisional superintendents attend it through video-link. All issues related to trains timing are discussed and addressed, a spokesman said.

A team of officials has been assigned special task to monitor punctuality of trains at the ministry level under the direct command of the minister.

The Railways ensured availability of coaches for emergency, and the time lost on account of carriage defects has decreased. Special arrangements have been made to counter the detention due to foggy weather and two spare rakes i.e., one at Lahore and one at Karachi have been provided.

The PR sources said that more steps would be taken to ensure 100 per cent of punctuality of trains to attract attention of passengers.