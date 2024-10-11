Trains winter timetable to become effective from Oct 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Railway administration has officially issued the winter timetable, which will come into effect on October 15, 2024.

According to the updated schedule issued on Friday, several changes have been made to the stopovers of various trains across the country.

As per the new timetable, the stopovers of three up and down trains at specific stations have now been made permanent. These include Pakistan Express (45Up/46Dn) at Chak Jhumra, Ghouri Express (113Up/114Dn) at Farooqabad, and Mehran Express (149Up/150Dn) at Jhimpir Railway Station.

Conversely, the stops of two trains, Bahauddin Zakariya Express (25Up/26Dn) at Feroza Railway Station and Awam Express (14Dn/13Up) at both Jung Shahi and Jhimpir Railway Stations have been canceled.

In addition to these adjustments, the stop durations for Khyber Mail (1Up/2Dn) at Nowshera, Jehangira, and Multan Railway Stations, as well as for Rehman Baba Express (47Up/48Dn) at Attock City Railway Station, have been extended.

Furthermore, the Sir Syed Express (35Up/36Dn), which operates between Rawalpindi and Karachi, has been restored under the new schedule. The route of the Mohenjo-Daro Passenger (213Up/214Dn), which previously ran between Kotri and Rohri via Dadu, has now been extended to Karachi City.