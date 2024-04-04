‘Traitors Of Kashmiris Are Destined To Disappear Into Oblivion’
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Kashmiris will not tolerate those advancing Hindutva BJP/RSS agenda in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and they are determined to continue their resistance against India’s illegal occupation and shutting doors for traitors.
According to Kashmir Media Service, this was stated by Kashmiri civil society members including Dr Zubair Ahmed, Muhammad Furhan, Muhammad Iqbal Shaheen and Syed Haider Hussain, in their media interviews in Srinagar.
While referring to the traitors, they said BJP is using them as pawns to advance its anti-Muslim agenda in Kashmir. However, they noted that those collaborating with BJP-RSS in IIOJK are traitors of Kashmiris and that hell is waiting for them.
They pointed out that local proxies of BJP are coming together and offering their souls to Hindutva Indian PM Modi in a bid to gain power and prominency but they should remember that traitors of the Kashmiris’ just cause are destined to fade into oblivion earning a guaranteed place in the dustbin of history.
Stating that the Kashmiri people would never tolerate BJP-RSS collaborators in IIOJK, they maintained, “BJP-RSS collaborators in IIOJK are a disgrace to the Kashmiris, having no place in the territory, reminding them that India has a history of breaking promises & betraying Kashmiris even its own collaborators”.
