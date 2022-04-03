'Traitors' should better face masses in elections: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Former Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the "traitors" would now have to face the masses as the new elections would be held within 90 days.

They should better come out of the closed doors ans shun foreign conspiracies as "we will not allow them to run away from elections now," he said in tweet.