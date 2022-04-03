Traitors upset, masses jubilant: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday the traitors were upset over the ruling of declaring the no-confidence motion as illegal while the masses were jubilant over the move.

The minister, in a tweet, said he asked the opposition about the 'surprise'. " We will not allow treason under any circumstances," he maintained.