Traitors Upset, Masses Jubilant: Farrukh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday the traitors were upset over the ruling of declaring the no-confidence motion as illegal while the masses were jubilant over the move.
The minister, in a tweet, said he asked the opposition about the 'surprise'. " We will not allow treason under any circumstances," he maintained.