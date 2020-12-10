Tram service in Karachi to help promote tourism in Karachi: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that he had recommended the government to run tram service in Karachi as it would help in increasing tourism in Karachi.

Talking to Turkish delegation led by Consul General Tolga Ochak here, Shallwani said that Turkish expertise would also be utilized in uplifting libraries and parks.

Eyyup Yildirim Dawlence Chief Executive Umar Ahsan and Marketing Head Hassan Jameel were also amongst the delegation while Additional Commissioner Karachi Dr Waqas Roshan and Director General Parks Taha Saleem were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that his recent tour to Turkey was successful as he had met representatives of different companies and planned for running tram service in Karachi as well as uplifting parks and libraries.

He said that an excellent tourist service would be introduced in Karachi for the people coming out of station.

Shallwani said that tram would be run on nine-kilometre track from Metropole Hotel to Tower.

In the first phase, the tram would pass through street library club road (commissioner office), Governor House, Shaheen Complex and II Chundrigarh Road.

He said that the international tourists would be attracted towards Karachi and it would help increasing tourism in Pakistan.

He said that it was decided to name roads of Karachi as "Istanbul Avenue" and Ata "Turk Avenue", adding that Director General Parks Taha Saleem and Turkish representatives would visit the city to recommend the roads.

The Administrator said that Turkish offer for their support in different projects is welcoming. Turkey also offered to establish Turkish language learning centre in Karachi.

Shallwani was of the view that a part of Baghe Ibn e Qasim would be allocated for projection of brother country Turkish culture and civilization.

He said that these projects would further increase relationships of Pakistan and Turkey and give fruitful results in the future.