Tram service to be operated in Karachi with assistance of Turkey: Commissioner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Saturday said that Tram service would be run in the city with assistance of Turkey.

He said this while addressing a third "Jadeed Pakistan Conference 2020" organized by Youth Parliament here, said a statement.

Shallwani said that only those cities having good infrastructure are getting developed across the world. The basic necessities of the city included water, proper sewerage system, transport and road sector and all-out efforts are being made to make Karachi a modern city, he added.

Renowned social activist Rafeeq Pardesi, Dr Farhan Essa, former MNA Rehan Hashmi, Mehmood Ahmed Khan, Youth Parliament President Rizwan Jaffer and other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that youth has got vital role in the country's development as they are the ones who could put Pakistan on the path of prosperity.

He asked the youth to come forward and form committees at local level help the local administration in resolving civic issues.

Shallwani said that Baghban Committees comprising of representatives of parks departments and locals of areas are formed to look after the parks.

The youth of Pakistan is very talented and playing key role in different sectors, he added.

The Administrator said that Pakistani youth is recognized across the world owing to their abilities and talent. "The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has formed CSS corners to train the youth for CSS examinations and the corners have given fruitful results as a large number of students approached us," he said.

Shalllwani said that in the past, Karachi remained a centre of education and culture and they wanted that more youth of the city get appointed on big and key positions. He added that it was only possible if the youth concentrate on their education.

The Administrator said that the KMC is utilising all resources to resolve civic issues while libraries are being uplifted to promote reading culture.

He said that street libraries are also established to get the youth back towards reading culture.

On the occasion, Shallwani also distributed awards amongst the youth who did great job in different fields.