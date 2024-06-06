Trans community empowered through mental, psychosocial training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Mental and psychosocial training helped raise awareness among the trans community of Peshawar of breaking the status quo and learning different skills to opt for a respectful source of livelihood.

Around 20 transgender selected for training expressed their resolve to learn different skills to come out from dependency syndrome of acting in pursuance of the desire of their gurus. The training was conducted by Handicap International, an organisation working for the support of people with disabilities and vulnerable populations, with the collaboration of GIZ.

“We want to perform normal life and for this purpose need support to learn some skills for breaking the status quo,” comments Devia, a trans person and beneficiary of the training. The training has imparted a sense of independence among ourselves and a passion for resolving our problems on our own without depending on someone, Devia expressed her inner feelings.

She said the trans community wanted to find solutions for problems being faced by them but our societal norms and mentality of people does not allow them to come out of routine practices.

Koko, another beneficiary demanded acceptance for their gender by society and respectful response by people.

The treatment meted out by people to the trans community has made them mentally ill, forcing them to live in a state of melancholy and dejection, she commented.

Katrina, a trans rights activist, highly commended the initiative taken by Handicap International for steering the transgender community out of a life full of problems, deprivation and disrespect.

She said training has broadened their exposure and confidence in finding out some respectful source of livelihood.

The participants of the training are expressing the desire to become fashion designers, get an education and do jobs, Katrina shared.

“This is nine months training and has been launched in six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” informed Programme Manager Handicap International, Dr Fouzia.

Talking to APP, Dr Fouzia said the initiative will also benefit Afghan transgender who have migrated to Pakistan and living here in different parts of the province.

She said the project implementation period is two years and different programmes will be launched for the benefit of transgender and other segments of vulnerable communities including the victims of devastating floods of 2022.

The objective of this training is to change the lifestyle of these communities and make them responsible and respectful citizens.

In this connection, she added, people from different walks of life including religious scholars should also play their effective role of educating people regarding proper behaviour with trans persons.

The training would be expanded soon to other districts of KP including Charsadda, Kohat, Mardan and Haripure, Fouzia informed.