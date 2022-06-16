Trans community expresses concerns over indifferent attitude of society

The District administration of Peshawar held a special court for the resolution of the problems faced by transgenders in the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The District administration of Peshawar held a special court for the resolution of the problems faced by transgenders in the provincial capital.

Besides Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Mohammad Imran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Saleem Ayubi, AAC Tania Shaheen, officers of the subsidiary departments and revenue staff, a large number of transgenders were present .

The transgenders highlighted their problems before the officers and requested them to direct staffers in public sector offices, police stations and the general public to pay special attention to their needs and concerns, since they were unacceptable to their families and were living miserably.

They also called for provision of public sector employment for transgenders and allocation of special quota for them in vocational centres to technical skills so that they too, like all others, could earn a respectable livelihood.

The transgenders also demanded quota in educational institutions so that they could acquire higher education and become useful members of the society. The transgender community also demanded special wards for themselves in hospitals.

They especially asked for provision of security to the places and buildings where they reside and announcement of a special housing society where all transgenders of Peshawar could live with honour.

Some transgenders also submitted written applications on which the deputy commissioner issued on spot directives.

Shafiullah Khan said that the purpose of holding such open courts was to bridge the distance among government, administration and general public for the resolution of people's grievances at their doorstep.

He also directed all officers of the district administration to address the complaints of the trans community and told them to keep him informed about progress on the applications and complaints of the transgender community.