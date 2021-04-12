UrduPoint.com
Trans Community Hails Police Training Being Imparted To Juvenile, Female, Transgender Victims

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Transgender community on Sunday hailed police training being imparted to juvenile, female and transgender victims.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Nayab Ali, a transgender rights activist said that the training would help reduce torture, humiliation and deprivation of transgenders by the police in the aftermath of any incident.

Chanda, a transgender also appreciated the ICT police for the setting up of Special Juvenile Units by Capital City Police to keep check on the lock-ups and facilitate the juvenile victims and offenders.

She said that the Police would establish a Training Center for the rights of Transgender Persons and create a platform where the community can feel safe and their grievances can be heard.

The community also demanded for cops to be trained about dealing with juveniles, females, transgender persons in all over the country.

An official of Police said that Training in Peshawar would start this week.

