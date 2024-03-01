'Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered'

Secretary School Education Department (SED) South Punjab, Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar said that through transgender education, attention was being paid to skill development, making the community members economically and socially empowered. The SED is making continuous efforts to improve the provision of standardized education and enhance their technical training, he said while talking to the media after inspecting the stalls of items made by transgender school students during his visit to Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School Gulgasht

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Secretary School Education Department (SED) South Punjab, Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar said that through transgender education, attention was being paid to skill development, making the community members economically and socially empowered. The SED is making continuous efforts to improve the provision of standardized education and enhance their technical training, he said while talking to the media after inspecting the stalls of items made by transgender school students during his visit to Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School Gulgasht.

President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal, Chief Instructor TEVTA Muhammad islam, representatives from Bahauddin Zakariya University, Emerson University, UNICEF, Akhuwat, Sanjh Foundation and officials from the education department, civil society members and transgender community, and a large number of students were present.

The Secretary said that in collaboration with UNESCO, transgender students have been taught tailoring, industrial tailoring, beauty parlor skills, marketing, computer, and other courses to open doors of employment for them and align them with the requirements of the modern era.

During the past 6 months, they have learned various skills and exhibited items made by their own hands, with stalls set up to boost their morale, he added.

Dr Khokhar said that through this exhibition, transgender students had earned acceptance among the public by setting up stalls showcasing their hard work, dedication and beautiful items related to beauty, tailoring, cooking and information technology. The purpose of this exhibition was to highlight the skills learned by the students so that they could start their own businesses at a small level, he expressed. The Secretary appreciated the efforts of Principal Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School, Zareen Akhtar, for providing ample assistance regarding transgender school.

