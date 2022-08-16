Trans national educational programs to provide international standard of education to Pakistani youth : Dr Musadik Malik

Trans-national educational programs were the need of the hour to provide Pakistani youth with international standards of education, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik said Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Trans-national educational programs were the need of the hour to provide Pakistani youth with international standards of education, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik said Tuesday.

Talking to Vice Chancellor University of Hertfordshire Professor Quintin McKellar, the minister welcomed the Vice Chancellor to Pakistan and appreciated his interest in the education sector of Pakistan.

The vice chancellor was accompanied by delegation of the Millennium Education Group Pakistan headed by the founder and chief executive Dr Faisal Mushtaq.

Director International Partnerships James Perrin of University of Hertfordshire was also in attendance.

The Institutes like TMUC that provide higher education in collaboration with international universities were great addition to Pakistani higher education profile.

The delegation shared their vision to provide outcome based education (OBEs) to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in diverse fields including renewable energy and hydrocarbons.

Dr Musadik Malik showed keen interest in their vision and affirmed his support for such institutions, who not only were providing state of the art degrees in traditional subjects, engineering and IT but also in emerging areas of study such as renewable energy, solar technologies.