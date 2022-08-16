UrduPoint.com

Trans National Educational Programs To Provide International Standard Of Education To Pakistani Youth : Dr Musadik Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Trans national educational programs to provide international standard of education to Pakistani youth : Dr Musadik Malik

Trans-national educational programs were the need of the hour to provide Pakistani youth with international standards of education, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik said Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Trans-national educational programs were the need of the hour to provide Pakistani youth with international standards of education, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik said Tuesday.

Talking to Vice Chancellor University of Hertfordshire Professor Quintin McKellar, the minister welcomed the Vice Chancellor to Pakistan and appreciated his interest in the education sector of Pakistan.

The vice chancellor was accompanied by delegation of the Millennium Education Group Pakistan headed by the founder and chief executive Dr Faisal Mushtaq.

Director International Partnerships James Perrin of University of Hertfordshire was also in attendance.

The Institutes like TMUC that provide higher education in collaboration with international universities were great addition to Pakistani higher education profile.

The delegation shared their vision to provide outcome based education (OBEs) to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in diverse fields including renewable energy and hydrocarbons.

Dr Musadik Malik showed keen interest in their vision and affirmed his support for such institutions, who not only were providing state of the art degrees in traditional subjects, engineering and IT but also in emerging areas of study such as renewable energy, solar technologies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education

Recent Stories

10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

28 seconds ago
 S.Africans rally to mark Marikana massacre 10th an ..

S.Africans rally to mark Marikana massacre 10th anniversary

56 seconds ago
 Polish firemen pull tonnes of dead fish from Oder ..

Polish firemen pull tonnes of dead fish from Oder river

58 seconds ago
 UN Chief to Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP With Zelensky ..

UN Chief to Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP With Zelenskyy Thursday - Spokesman

59 seconds ago
 Good governance, promotion of tourism govt top pr ..

Good governance, promotion of tourism govt top priorities: AJK PM

1 minute ago
 US Puts Russia on COVID-19 Travel Warning List Cit ..

US Puts Russia on COVID-19 Travel Warning List Citing 'High' Transmission - CDC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.