Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Trans Peshawar conducts campaign on social responsibilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Trans Peshawar, public sector departments and non-profitable organizations on Monday arranged a general awareness campaign on various aspects of citizenship responsibilities.

Spokesman for Trans Peshawar said the reason for conducting the campaign was to create awareness among people regarding basic principles of social responsibilities.

Recently a similar campaign was conducted in collaboration with Khyber Teaching Hospital, Shaukat Khanum Hospital, district administration, Health Department and Provincial Ombudsman Office (Women) to sensitize people on various principles of citizenship and life, Spokesman said.

He said the BRT would continue its efforts to arrange such seminars and campaigns on sensitizing people to play their role in promotion of a healthy society.

He said the initiation of BRT has added beauty to the city's atmosphere besides providing modern commuting facilities to the people. The Trans Peshawar, he added, would continue its journey towards fulfilling its social responsibilities even in a more effective way in future.

