Trans Peshawar Mulls Acquiring More Buses For BRT: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Owing to the rapid increase in number of passengers travelling through Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), its administration, the Trans Peshawar was mulling to acquire more buses for the service in Peshawar.

According to Umair Khan, the Spokesman for Trans Peshawar, 158 BRT buses were running on different routes of the service accommodating 200000 to 250000 passengers on a daily basis however he added if this number was further exceeded, the administration would acquire more buses to accommodate the extra number of passengers. He hoped that funds for these buses would be released on time and no issue would be faced in this regard.

The Spokesman further said that BRT service was successfully continuing its Peshawar operation with 158 buses and over 200000 passengers were utilizing this facility on a daily basis.

He said nine more routes of the service were being introduced for the convenience of the people.

He said the reason behind the successful operation of BRT was its state-of-the-art buses and convenient transportation of passengers during heavy rush hour traffic.

He said more buses would join the service in near future to further upgrade the capacity of BRT.

