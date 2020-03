Transfer and posting of 11 DSPs ordered

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad region here Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 11 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) with immediate effect and until further orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad region here Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 11 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to notification, SDPO Sattelite Town Mirpurkhas Muhammad Yaqoob Jatt was transferred and directed to report to AIGP office Hyderabad while SDPO city Mirpurkhas Manzoor Hussain Khoso was transferred and posted as SDPO Sattelite Town Mirpurkhas. DSP Complaint Cell Tando Allayar Muhammad Usman Leghari was transferred and posted as SDPO City Mirpurkhas.

The DSP CIA Mirpurkhas Abdul Khalique Wagan was transferred and posted as DSP Security Mirpurkhas vice Muhammad Abid Qaimkhani who was transferred and posted as DSP CIA Mirpurkhas.

SDPO Pat Gul Muhammad district Dadu Pathan Khan Jamali was transferred and posted as DSP Complaint Tando Allahyar.

The SDPO Badin Gul Hassan Jatoi was transferred and directed to report to AIG Police office Hyderabad. SDPO Saeedabad district Matiari Ghulam Muhammad Makhdoom was transferred and posted as SDPO Badin while Noor Muhammad Marri DSP awaiting posting was transferred and posted as SDPO Sanghar against an existing vacancy.

The SDPO Nooriabad, district Jamshoro Pathan Khan Kaka was transferred and posted as SDPO Hussainabad district Hyderabad vice Aurangzaib Abassi who was transferred and posted as SDPO Nooriabad district Jamshoro.