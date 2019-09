(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab , Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of a police officer.

According to a notification, SP Investigation DG Khan Muhammad Ashraf has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Sadar Division Multan.