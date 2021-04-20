Transfer made in GB Bureaucracy

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Transfer of bureaucracy in Gilgit-Baltistan made.

Iqbal Hussain grade 20 officer has been posted as Secretary education Gilgit-Baltistan from the department of Services and General Administration, while grade 20 Officer Zafar Waqar Taj has been posted as Secretary Tourism, sports and Culture from Agriculture and Livestock department. Grade 20 Officer Sabteen Ahmed has been posted from Secretary Education and assigned the duty of Secretary Services General Administration and Cabinet. Khadim Hussain Saleem, a Grade 20 officer has been transferred from Secretary Services to Secretary Agriculture and Livestock.

Grade 20 Officer Sanaullah Khan has been transferred from secretary Information, and assigned the charges of Minerals and Industries department, while Grade 19 Officer Sameer Ahmed Saeed has been posted from Secretary Tourism and deputed in the department of Secretary Forest Wildlife and Grade 19 Officer Burhan Affand has been posted from DG CIT and assigned the duty of Secretary Information Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a notification.