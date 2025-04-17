Transfer of Judges to IHC; SC to conduct hearing on daily basis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Attorney General for Pakistan has informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday that transfer of judges to Islamabad High Court has been done with the consent of all concerned and the issue is not controversial. The three judges of Islamabad High Court will accept whatever is decided by the Constitutional Court and they are not appointing a counsel to appear before the Constitutional Bench.

The five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Salahuddin Panwar and Justice Shakil Ahmad, was hearing the petition regarding transfer and posting of judges at IHC.

The Attorney General also informed the Court that the appointment of the Chief Justice, IHC, is not on the agenda of the meeting of the Judicial Commission today.

The meeting scheduled for May 2 also doesn’t have the appointment of CJ IHC on its agenda. The appointment of the Chief Justices for Peshawar and Baluchistan High Courts is however scheduled to be discussed during the meeting on May 2.

On the inquiry of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the Court that KP Government supports the petition of the judges and will submit a formal petition in this regard soon.

The Court observed that today’s hearing was to make sure that all parties have received their notices and the court is going to conduct the hearing on daily basis from coming Tuesday.

The Court then adjourned the hearing for April 22.