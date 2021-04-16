UrduPoint.com
Transfer Of Land In Jati Umrah Reversed: Shahzad Akbar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:53 PM

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad Akbar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on accountability Shahzad Akbar says PML-N should not get worried as the building would be demolished by the bulldozers and not by containers

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2021) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Friday said the transfer of government land in Jati Umrah has been reversed.

Shahzad Akbar said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should not get worried as the building would be demolished by the bulldozers and not by containers.

He expressed these word while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The SAPM stated that original name of Jati Umrah was Moza Manik and an inquiry exposed that 800-kanal land was owned by the Punjab government there.

He said the province had no land in its name at the moment despite the fact that government land could not be transferred.

Punjab government was working to release its occupied land, said Shahzad Akbar, adding that allegations were being leveled against him by PML-N’s Atta Tarar who was employed at a salary of Rs 20,000. He said a Sharif family maid was tasked to criticize others all the time.

