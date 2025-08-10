Transfer of Livestock Assets program date extended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The registration for the second phase of transfer of livestock assets programme

was extended to August 14.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Additional Director Livestock, Dr Allah Bachaya,

said the second phase of Transfer of Livestock Assets program was being launched

for widows and divorced women as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam

Nawaz Sharif after successfully completion of the first phase.

He informed that 457 cattle would be distributed under the program across Lodhran

district. He stated that facilitation desks had been set up at various departments

in Lodhran district to facilitate women.

The livestock staff would be available to guide

the women and registration of women through Assets Transfer App. The maximum

age of woman should be 55 years with registration of mobile sim on her name.

He said the verification process was underway and animals would be provided

to deserving women through a draw across the district.

The purpose of the project was to empower rural women financially so that they

could run their businesses and earn livelihood in respectable manner, he added.