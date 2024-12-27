Open Menu

Transfer Orders For 78 Teachers Issued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) on Friday issued orders for the transfer of 78 teachers.

According to spokesperson for PHED, six Associate Professors, 27 Assistant Professors were transferred, while orders were also issued for the transfer of 45 lecturers. The concerned teachers were transferred according to their wishes.

These teachers had applied for e-transfer, who have been transferred to other districts including Lahore.

Meanwhile, selection process of 420 permanent principals of the colleges by panels including three members each would start working from Monday December 30, across the province. All preparations have been completed at Directorate of Public Instruction Colleges (Punjab) in this regard. The PHED earlier delayed the appointments due to the Chief Minister Hon'har Scholarship Program.

