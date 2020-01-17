Transfer, positing of seven bureaucrats notified

The Establishment Division has notified major reshuffle in the country bureaucracy and transferred five senior officer of grade 18 to 22 to different departments

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) The Establishment Division has notified major reshuffle in the country bureaucracy and transferred five senior officer of grade 18 to 22 to different departments.A notification, issued by Establishment Division on Friday, said Administrative Service officer Mudassar Ahmed (grade 18) has been transferred and posted in Punjab from Sindh, Adnan Khan (grade 18) of Administrative Service has been transferred and posted from Punjab to KP, and Ijaz Ahmed, a (grade 22) officer of Administrative Service, has been demoted.

Maryam Bashir, Atif Hassan, Haroon Tariq and Muhammad Ahmar are some other officers who have been transferred and posted in the Railways Ministry.