Transfer Posting In Islamabad Police

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:25 PM

Transfer posting in Islamabad police

Large number of Superintendent of Police officers and Deputy Superintendent of Police officers were transferred in Islamabad police

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Large number of Superintendent of Police officers and Deputy Superintendent of Police officers were transferred in Islamabad police.According to the notification of AIG establishment SP Zubair Ahmad Sheikh is transferred from SP I/9 Sector to SP city while SP Zubair Ahmad Shiekh will also have additional charge of special branch.

SP Sarfaraz Ahmad was appointed as SP I/9 Sector while SP Farooq Amjad as SP CTF, similarly SP Abdul Wahab as SP SSG and SP Farooq Ahmad was appointed as SP Aiwan e Sadar.DSP Safeer Hussain Bhatti is promoted as SP Headquarters.

Hamza Imran Ullah was transferred from DPO Margalla to ASP Model Sub Division Station Barakoh, Zohaib Nasrullah to Model Sub Division Station Industrial Area, Rana Hussain Tahir to ASP Model Sub Division station Bani Gala, Dr Aqeela Niaz Naqvi to ASP Model Sub Division station Kohsaar and DSP Abid Akram was transferred to SDPO Margalla while the charge of SDPO station women police was also given to him.Muhammad Hussain Laasi was appointed as SDPO Koraal, Muhammad Arif Hussain Shah DSP Traffic and Muhammad Ayyub was appointed as SGP and DSP Duties Incharge.

