Transfer, posting in Livestock and Fisheries department banned

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Transfers and postings of officers and officials in Livestock and Fisheries department has been banned with immediate effect.

According to circular issued here by the Livestock and Fisheries department, with the approval of competent authority, a complete ban on all kind of transfers and postings in the department was imposed till further orders.