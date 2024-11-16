Open Menu

Transfer, Posting In Livestock And Fisheries Department Banned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Transfer, posting in Livestock and Fisheries department banned

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Transfers and postings of officers and officials in Livestock and Fisheries department has been banned with immediate effect.

According to circular issued here by the Livestock and Fisheries department, with the approval of competent authority, a complete ban on all kind of transfers and postings in the department was imposed till further orders.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

4 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

4 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

4 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

7 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

8 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

8 hours ago
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

8 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan