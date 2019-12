The Ministry of Railways has transferred Ch Bilal Sarwar, a grade 19 officer of Commercial and Transportation Group from Chief Operation Superintendent Tax Facilitation and posted him as Chief Operating Superintendent Safety at the Railway Headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Railways has transferred Ch Bilal Sarwar, a grade 19 officer of Commercial and Transportation Group from Chief Operation Superintendent Tax Facilitation and posted him as Chief Operating Superintendent Safety at the Railway Headquarters.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, the officer will look after the Tax Facilitation matters till the posting of another officer for the post.