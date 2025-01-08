Transfer, Posting Notified
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Punjab government issued a notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday.
According to the notification, Farvah Aamir, awaiting posting, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Khushab.
Abdus Sattar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Khanewal, has been transferred and posted as ADCR Khushab vice Kamran Afzal, who has been directed to report to Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further orders.
Khalid Abbas, OSD, has been promoted to BS-18, and upon promotion he has been posted as ADCR Khushab.
