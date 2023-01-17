UrduPoint.com

Transfer, Posting Notified In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Transfer, posting notified in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Services, General Administration and Coordination Department has notified transfers and postings here on Tuesday.

Altaf Ahmed ,an officer of PAS (BS-18), awaiting posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Secretary in Chief Minister's Secretariat , Sindh, against an existing vacancy.

Manzoor Ahmed Leghari , an Officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18), District Officer (P&D), Office of the Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Additional DC-1 Matiari, against an existing vacancy .

Ali Sher Jamali, an Officer of Ex- PCS (BS-17), Assistant Commissioner (General), Commissioner Office Shaheed Benazirabad is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah, District Shaheed Benazirabad vice Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, an Officer of Ex - PCS (BS-17), transferred and directed to report to Services, General Administration & Coordination Department.

Nisar Ahmed Memon, an Officer of Ex-PCS (BS-17), Section Officer (Admin- III), Services , General Administration & Coordination Department is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Section Officer , Industries & Commerce Department , against an existing vacancy.

Abdul Qadir Javed Shar, an Officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18), awaiting posting is posted with immediate effect and until further order as Deputy Director (P&D),Commissioner's Office Shaheed Benazirabad, against an existing vacancy .

